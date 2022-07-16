  1. Culture/art

Exhibition on achievements of HCMC, Ba Ria-Vung Tau opens on Con Dao Island

SGGP
The Department of Culture and Sports of HCMC and its counterpart of the southern coastal province Ba Ria - Vung Tau organized an exhibition on the outstanding contribution of the two localities to the building and protecting the country on Con Dao Island, off the coast of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province on July 16.
Exhibition on achievements of HCMC, Ba Ria-Vung Tau opens on Con Dao Island ảnh 1 At the opening ceremony of the exhibition
Attending the opening ceremony of the event was Deputy Head of Central Economic Commission Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc and leaders of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.
The exhibition themed “Special emotional attachment of HCMC and Ba Ria-Vung Tau- Integration and Development” presents to viewers some 140 photos honoring remarkable achievements in various fields and close cooperation between the two sides.
The display acknowledges the important contributions of the governments and people of HCMC and Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province to the cause of construction and protection of the country; and honors missions and measures of socioeconomic development, ensuring national defense and security, said Director of the Culture and Sports of HCMC Tran Quoc Thuan.
Exhibition on achievements of HCMC, Ba Ria-Vung Tau opens on Con Dao Island ảnh 2 The display presents 140 photos honoring remarkable achievements in various fields and close cooperation between the two localities.
Exhibition on achievements of HCMC, Ba Ria-Vung Tau opens on Con Dao Island ảnh 3 Leaders of HCMC and Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more