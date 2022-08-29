Exhibition of rubber sandals associated with images of Uncle Ho opens in Hanoi

“Uncle Ho” rubber sandals

The event celebrating the 77th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) also include art performances of music, dance, and drama featuring the history and the making process of rubber tyre sandals.



Firstly appearing in 1947, rubber sandals were made of old car and airplane tires during the war against the French and the Americans.



President Ho Chi Minh was especially interested in wearing sandals for more than 20 years. They are displayed in Ho Chi Minh Museum.

A performance of the making process of rubber tyre sandals

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh