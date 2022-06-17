Exhibition honoring Ao Dai of Hue ancient imperial city opens

Visitors enjoy exhibits at the exhibition featuring Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) of Hue ancient imperial city .

The display presents to viewers 40 designs of Ao Dai of Hue ancient imperial city, the history, preservation and development of Vietnamese traditional dress. It also aims to honor and promote the value of national traditional Ao Dai that is worn in the daily life events, traditional ceremonies and rituals in the country, and contributes to the project themed "Hue-The capital of Vietnamese Ao dai”.





The event that will run until July 17 is one of the activities of Hue Festival 2022 featuring a wide range of nearly 50 traditional festivals and rituals, cultural, sports, and tourism activities scheduled to take place all year round. The Grand Opening Ceremony of Hue Festival 2022 themed "Cultural heritage with integration and development" honoring traditional and contemporary cultural values of the ancient capital city is scheduled to take place at the end of June.





By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh