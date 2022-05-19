Exhibition celebrates President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday in HCMC

An exhibition of the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh opens in HCMC Book Street.

The display presents to visitors photos and documents reflecting the glorious revolutionary life and career, and great contributions of President Ho Chi Minh who dedicated his whole life to the cause of national liberation, and for the sake of freedom, democracy, peace and social progress.



The event co-organized by the Department of Information and Communications of HCMC, the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch, Vietnam National Archives II in HCMC and publishing houses will run unitl May 22.





By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh