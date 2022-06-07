  1. Culture/art

Exhibition celebrates 65th anniversary of Uncle Ho’s visit to Quang Binh

An exhibition marking the 65th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the central province of Quang Binh (June 16) opened at the provincial museum on June 6.
Exhibition celebrates 65th anniversary of Uncle Ho’s visit to Quang Binh ảnh 1 Visitors attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition.
The event displays nearly 1,000 precious and unique photos and books that were selected and collected from the General Museum and Library of the province, featuring the glorious revolutionary life and career of President Ho Chi Minh and his great contributions to the struggle for national liberation and independence as well as deep gratitude of the Party Committee, authorities, army and people of Quang Binh Province to the late President.
The exhibition aims to educate tradition of patriotism and national pride among people, and encourage locals to study and follow Uncle Ho’s teachings.

