Events promote cooperation, development between Quang Ngai, ROK

The programs include a photo exhibition on cooperation and development between Quang Ngai and ROK, a Vietnam- South Korea art exchange, and a meeting of Korean businesses in Quang Ngai. The events aim to strengthen investment cooperation and handle obstacles and challenges in investment and business activities between the two sides. It was also an opportunity for the province to introduce its strong points and development potentials to attract Korean enterprises and help them expand their business and investment activities in Quang Ngai.

At the opening ceremony of photo exhibition At the photo exhibition

An exhibition featuring more than 60 photos presents diplomatic activities between ROK and Vietnam and Quang Ngai, achievements in foreign affairs and investment, and exchanges on culture, arts and sports between the peoples of Quang Ngai and South Korea.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of events, Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province Tran Hoang Tuan emphasized Vietnam and ROK have geographic, cultural, and historical similarities. The two countries have established diplomatic ties for over 30 years. In addition, the Vietnam-ROK strategic partnership has developed strongly and gained outstanding achievements. The cooperative relationship between Quang Ngai Province and Korean partners has also reached some results and flourished in many fields, such as investment cooperation, trading, tourism, cooperation in labor and education, social security works, arts, culture and sports. South Korea is one of the most important partners of the province.

At the Vietnam-South Korea art exchange program



Speaking at the meeting between Quang Ngai Province’s authorities and Korean businesses and investors, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dang Van Minh extended his sincere thanks to enterprises for their support and contribution to the locality’s development over the past time.

He informed that ROK topped the list of countries and territories having the highest number of projects of 15 valued at US$417 million in Quang Ngai. Major projects include Vietnam-Korea-Quang Ngai vocational college with a total investment capital of VND86.3 billion, an investment project of medical equipment in the province’s general hospital in the 2021-2025 period valued at VND231.57 billion (US$9.3 million); Vietnam-Korea SOS Children's Village.

At the meeting between Quang Ngai Province’s authorities and Korean businesses and investors

Korean enterprises accounted for about 23 percent of the gross output of industry, donated more than VND320 billion to the province’s budget and created jobs for over 2,400 laborers. The province will focus on organizing exchanges on culture, foreign affairs and promotional programs in Northeast Asia, including South Korea, he added.





By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh