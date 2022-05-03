There will be the European Film Festival scheduled to take place on May 19– June 5 in four cities across the countries, followed by the Vietnamese European Documentary Film festival in June.



The event is co-organized by the Goethe Institute, Institut Francais (French Institute in Vietnam), the Wallonie- Bruxelles Delegation (of Belgium), embassies of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, Spain, and the British Council in cooperation with the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam, and the Publishing Houses Hanoi.

This year’s special guest is the Embassy of Ukraine. Ukraine will be launching the anthology of Ukrainian and world poems, translated and produced for the 30 years anniversary of Vietnamese-Ukrainian diplomatic relations.

The European Literature Days will be presented through literary translations from Belgium (Wallonie-Bruxelles), the Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Spain, and Ukraine.

Vietnamese writers will also be invited onto the stage of the European Literature Days to introduce their latest poems and prose to readers. As always, European Literature Days is a platform for cultural exchange between Vietnam and Europe.

The European Literature Days offer valuable literature for readers, including European classics from the 19th century, two Czech anti-war novels: “The Fate of the Good Soldier Švejk during the World War” by Jaroslav Hašek and “Money from Hitler” by Radka Denemarková, children books from Europe that have a long tradition on the Vietnamese book market.

Highlights are children’s books by HCMC-based Belgian writer ECO (Eddy Coubeaux), short stories by the Italian award-winning Gianni Rodari, who is considered Italy’s most important 20th-century children’s author, and plenty of British humor in David Walliams “The boy in the dress”.

The organization board will also organize a round-table on Nobel Prize winner, Kazuo Ishiguro with the participation of translators, and online meetings with authors of novels from the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, and Italy.





By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh