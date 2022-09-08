“Essence of Vietnamese rice” gala opens

A gala under the theme “The essence of Vietnamese rice” to honor and promote the Vietnamese rice brand was opened last night within the framework of the 16th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2022), attended by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Thi Thang.