“Essence of Vietnamese rice” gala opens

A gala under the theme “The essence of Vietnamese rice” to honor and promote the Vietnamese rice brand was opened last night within the framework of the 16th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2022), attended by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Thi Thang.
The event was co-organized by the municipal Tourism Department and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism. 
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai emphasized that rice is the food staple of the Vietnamese people as well as is deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of Vietnam.

The World Travel Awards 2022- Region: Asia & Oceania, a traditional Ao dai show, music and art performances recreating the rustic Vietnamese countryside were organized at the gala. 

