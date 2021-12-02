Entrepreneur and Book Week 2021 opens in HCMC

At the announcement of 10 must-read books

The event includes a series of activities, such as exhibition on 100 great business books, 10 must-read books that every entrepreneur should read at the book street from December 1-7; a seminar on developing reading culture among businessmen held at the HCMC Journalists’ Association on December 3; an exchange between writers and readers at the Hoa Sen University on December 4; introduction of new business books on December 5.



On this occasion, the event’s organizer honored 10 must-read books, including two works written by entrepreneurs Nguyen Phi Van and Nhan Huc Quan.

Book lovers have a chance to enjoy low price and discount of 20-30 percent.

Held for the first time in 2020, the event is annually co-organized by the Saigon Businessmen Magazine, the Vietnam Publishing Association- Branch Office in Ho Chi Minh City and HCMC Book Street Company.



At the opening ceremony Entrepreneur, writer Nguyen Phi Van Editor-in-chief of the Saigon Businessmen Magazine, Tran Hoan who is head of the organization board of the Entrepreneur and Book Week 2021 speaks at the event.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh