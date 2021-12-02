  1. Culture/art

Entrepreneur and Book Week 2021 opens in HCMC

The Entrepreneur and Book Week 2021 promoting reading culture among businessmen opened at the HCMC Book Street on December 1.
Entrepreneur and Book Week 2021 opens in HCMC ảnh 1 At the announcement of 10 must-read books
The event includes a series of activities, such as exhibition on 100 great business books, 10 must-read books that every entrepreneur should read at the book street from December 1-7; a seminar on developing reading culture among businessmen held at the HCMC Journalists’ Association on December 3; an exchange between writers and readers at the Hoa Sen University on December 4; introduction of new business books on December 5.
On this occasion, the event’s organizer honored 10 must-read books, including two works written by entrepreneurs Nguyen Phi Van and Nhan Huc Quan.
Book lovers have a chance to enjoy low price and discount of 20-30 percent.
Held for the first time in 2020, the event is annually co-organized by the Saigon Businessmen Magazine, the Vietnam Publishing Association- Branch Office in Ho Chi Minh City and HCMC Book Street Company.
Entrepreneur and Book Week 2021 opens in HCMC ảnh 2 At the opening ceremony
Entrepreneur and Book Week 2021 opens in HCMC ảnh 3 Entrepreneur, writer  Nguyen Phi Van
Entrepreneur and Book Week 2021 opens in HCMC ảnh 4 Editor-in-chief of the Saigon Businessmen Magazine, Tran Hoan who is head of the organization board of the Entrepreneur and Book Week 2021 speaks at the event.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh

