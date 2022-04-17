Entertainment companies adapt to market requirements

A scene in BHD's sitcom



According to Ms. Ngo Thi Bich Hanh, General Director of BHD Company, BHD previously produced entertainment content from game shows, and reality TV to sitcoms and even movies. At this time, BHD invests more in sitcoms and drama series, mainly broadcast on online platforms. In particular, the sitcom project Small to the big office is expected to be broadcast simultaneously on 3 platforms: Netflix, DANET and K+.

Explaining the shift to producing more online content, Ms. Bich Hanh said that previously when doing traditional television, audience announced they liked it but did not have a detailed measure, because it was based on the rating only. Meanwhile, the company can measure a specific and clear audience with streaming content.

The self-creation of content has many interesting points, because it is close to life, can update news and social stories continuously. BHD still buys foreign formats for the production, but at minimum, Ngo Thi Bich Hanh, General Director of BHD revealed.

Recently, the producer Dong Tay Promotion expanded into the film industry when it just released the web drama Tam Lo- Missing each other season 1 with 12 broadcast episodes. Meanwhile, still maintaining the pure Vietnamese criteria, KMedia has just launched Hundred Years of Vietnamese Light - the first reality program on training and recruiting young talents in traditional drama (cai luong).

Ms. Vu Thi Bich Lien, Director of Mega GS Media and Entertainment Complex, remembered companies with long experience in the profession, it is imperative to make timely adjustments.

According to her, a few years ago, the production at least broke even or made a little profit. Nevertheless, many programs, even those produced for major TV stations, are still at risk of loss and not enough profit to make up for it

The market is being influenced by many factors and not quality shows will be popular. To diversify content and balance business problems, Ms. Lien said that Mega GS is simultaneously developing business on digital platforms, limiting gameshow production, and focusing more on TV series and movies. and soon to make movies for online platforms.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Bao Tram, Director of Vietcomfilm, the digital trend in the media field is going strong, generating both advantages and disadvantages for media agencies. Vietcomfilm soon established a department to research and find changes to its operating strategy. However, it takes a lot of time and effort to determine a new direction, said Ms. Bao Tram.

On the surface, today’s most noticeably visible change is that all entertainment companies make the most of digital platforms based on available resources. Every production unit also simultaneously develops many YouTube channels, and Fanpage with a large volume of content posted.

In addition to the television episode, these platforms focus on exploiting behind-the-scenes stories to excite viewers. Even, because of the limited TV time, many units have taken advantage of the loopholes in the regulations by broadcasting detailed and complete versions to attract audiences on YouTube.

The simultaneous development of content on television and social networks is a way to optimize revenue and fully exploit available material resources, emphasized Meritorious Artist Vu Thanh Vinh, Director of Kmedia. Ms. Bich Lien disclosed that on her social network channels, she both produced new content and constantly updates existing materials to entice audiences.

Additionally, this unit also shares content with other miners and shares revenue when profitable. Though she has not disclosed the exact revenue monthly, Ms. Bich Lien said, it is enough to cover employees’ wage each month.

The market share for content production is increasingly fragmented as each year new units enter the market. In addition, many units had to withdraw, many programs disappeared, making way for new programs.

Regarding the changes in the program development and production strategy, Ms. Bao Tram said that the company will focus on the transformation towards trying to improve the quality of each program based on the company’s strengths.

When advertising declines, production costs are reduced but still have to ensure, even improve quality, posing many challenges for production units. This creates a very fierce competition between companies.

By Van Tuan – Translated by Anh Quan