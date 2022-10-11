Eighth Vietnam- Japan Festival to be held in HCMC

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai (R) receives Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Takebe Tsutomu

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, yesterday had a meeting with Mr. Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance cum Head of the Organizing Committee of the Vietnam - Japan festival on the occasion of his visit in the southern largest city.

At the meeting, Chairman Phan Van Mai expressed his pleasure to meet Mr. Takebe Tsutomu again. Moreover, he highly appreciated the activities of the two friendship parliamentary groups of the two countries and Mr. Takebe’s valuable contributions to the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Japan for many years.

On his part, Mr. Takebe thanked the support and companionship of leaders of the municipal People's Committee and departments of the city for their cooperation in successful Vietnam-Japan festivals over the years.

By Xuan Hanh - Translated by Anh Quan