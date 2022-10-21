Eight designers shine at heritage footsteps fashion show

The program was founded and co-organized by director Hoang Cong Cuong and model Ha Vy.



In the first season, heritage footsteps attracted the participation of eight designers and fashion brand names, including Ha Duy, Helene Hoai, Thanh Huong Bui, La Pham, Vu Viet Ha, Kenny Thai, Seven Uomo and Dezi along with eight art-enriched collections honoring sustainable values and cultural heritage of the nation making the space of Bat Trang craft village.



The designers have tried their best to research and introduce design ideas to honor the cultural space of Bat Trang, notably a collection of designer Ha Duy inspired by ceramics and white flower porcelain, or designer Helene Hoai with a collection of earthy colors in accordance with impressive color tones of fired bricks and terracotta.



Program Director Hoang Cong Cuong said that following Bat Trang craft village, the organizing board desired to perform the same fashion shows in other heritage sites nationwide which would make the typical cultural quintessence of each region and become strong sources of inspiration for designers to create artful fashion works, honoring the sustainable values of the national cultural heritage.

Some collections at the fashion show via performances of models on the runway walk

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong