Dozens of thousands of people commemorate Ngoc Hoi- Dong Da victory

Vice Director of the Culture and Sports Department of Binh Dinh Province Huynh Van Loi yesterday informed that although the Covid-19 pandemic has recently tended to surge in the Northern and Central localities, local people and visitors flocked to Quang Trung Museum and some tourist sites in Binh Dinh Province during Tet holiday; specifically, Emperor Quang Trung Museum received over 21,000 arrivals.
Only on February 5, more than 5,000 people and tourists arrived in the museum to visit, offer incense and express their gratitude to the great contributions of Emperor Quang Trung (also known as national hero Nguyen Hue) and Tay Son troop’s victory to the national unification, especially the battle of Ngoc Hoi - Dong Da which defeated 20,000 Qing invaders in the spring of the Year of the Rooster in 1789.
Via the great victory of Ngoc Hoi - Dong Da battle, the people of Binh Dinh and the whole country commemorated the achievements of Emperor Quang Trung and his soldiers.
According to the Binh Dinh Province Department of Culture and Sports, from February 4, local leaders held the incense-offering ceremony at remnant sites and Emperor Quang Trung Museum.
Only on February 5, more than 5,000 people and tourists arrived in the museum to visit, offer incense and express their gratitude to the great contributions of Emperor Quang Trung (also known as national hero Nguyen Hue) and Tay Son troop’s victory to the national unification, especially the battle of Ngoc Hoi - Dong Da which defeated 20,000 Qing invaders in the spring of the Year of the Rooster in 1789.
Via the great victory of Ngoc Hoi - Dong Da battle, the people of Binh Dinh and the whole country commemorated the achievements of Emperor Quang Trung and his soldiers.
According to the Binh Dinh Province Department of Culture and Sports, from February 4, local leaders held the incense-offering ceremony at remnant sites and Emperor Quang Trung Museum.
Some photos were captured at the incense-offering ceremony at remnant sites and Emperor Quang Trung Museum.