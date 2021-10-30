Dossiers of “cheo”, Binh Dinh martial art to be made to seek UNESCO title

Binh Dinh martial arts were recognized as part of the national intangible cultural heritage in 2014 (Photo: nhandan.vn)



According to a document issued by the Government Office on October 20, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam agreed to let the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism take charge of the work and coordinate with relevant ministries, agencies and localities to compile the dossiers for the two Vietnamese heritages.

Cheo is a form of Vietnamese traditional stage art, which strongly develops in the north, especially the Red River delta. It originated in the 10th century from folk music and dance and is popular in areas in the north. When farmers in the Red River Delta had finished harvesting, they organised a festival to entertain themselves and thank the gods who supported them.

Cheo is a form of Vietnamese traditional stage art, which strongly develops in the north (Photo: phunuvietnam.vn)



The art form has undergone a long history from the 10th century, having a deep influence on Vietnam’s social life.

Meanwhile, Binh Dinh martial arts have their roots in the south central province of Binh Dinh, and have inherited the quintessence of the Tay Son martial arts schools under the Tay Son Dynasty in the 18th century.

They are closely linked to Vietnam’s history of national construction and defense.

In 2014, Binh Dinh martial arts were recognized as part of the national intangible cultural heritage.