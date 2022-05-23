Dong Thap sets World Record for making 200 lotus-based dishes



A WorldKings decision on the recognition has been presented to the People's Committee of the Mekong Delta province.

Boasting large lotus growing areas and a rich culinary culture, Dong Thap province organised the processing and presentation of 200 lotus-based dishes with the aim of promoting the local specialties and introducing domestic and foreign friends to the culinary quintessence of Vietnam in general and the locality in particular.

At the first Dong Thap Lotus Festival 2022 themed "Lotus of a new day", 10 culinary experts and 50 chefs were on hand to process and present 200 delicacies made from various parts of the lotus plant, such as lotus root, lotus flower stem, lotus leaf, lotus seeds and lotus seed heart.

After completion, 200 dishes were presented in the shape of a 10-petal blooming lotus.

VNA