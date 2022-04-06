Don Ca Tai Tu Contest opens in Can Tho

A performance of the Can Tho City's art troupe at the contest

The event which is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the People’s Committee of Can Tho City will take place from now until April 10. The award and closing ceremony will be held at the Binh Thuy District’s square at 7:30 pm on April 11.



The event that is held every three years has become a traditional event contributing to the preservation of this kind of folk music, said Deputy Director of the Department of Grassroots Culture, under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Cong Trung.



UNESCO recognized Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The southern amateur traditional music was recognized for the prize at the 8th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Baku, Azerbaijan in December 2013.

The southern traditional music style has been honored because it is a legacy passed through generations to recreate cultural exchanges of ethnic groups, according to experts in UNESCO.



Born 100 years ago, it has been a long-standing cultural tradition in the Mekong Delta since the end of the 19th century. Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo meets the criteria because it is passed down through generations in southern provinces, re-creates via cultural exchanges, presents a concord and respects among ethnic groups.

By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh