Documentary series on national sea, islands to be aired in September

The documentary is filmed in 28 provinces and cities across the country.
General Director, journalist Nguyen Le Anh said that the documentary has three parts. The first part introduces historical evidence affirming its sovereignty over the sea and islands of the country, such as Truong Sa (Spratly), Hoang Sa (Paracel), Con Dao, Phu Quoc; the remaining parts present sea-island economy, fisheries and aquaculture industries, sea tourism; and sea-island culture.
The documentary movie produced by the People’s Documentary Film Center of the People’s Newspaper has been prepared and filmed in 28 provinces and cities throughout the country from 2019-2020. It has 40 volumes with 30 minutes of each.