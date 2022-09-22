Documentary films on biodiversity, animal welfare screened in Hanoi





A poster of the ECO FILM Production 2021-2022 project. (Source: vnmedia.vn)

The two films - "Binh Yen, come home!" and “Road to Xuan Lien” – are the result of cooperation between CCD, FOUR PAWS Viet, and Vietnamese filmmakers.

"Binh Yen, come home!" vividly recreates the lives of bears and their caretakers at the Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh. These are the footage that authentically reflects the pain of bears who have been victims of bile farming, their recovery at the conservation facility, and the thoughts of their caretakers.

Meanwhile, "Road to Xuan Lien" shows the value of nature and follows the joint efforts to harmonise conservation and development and connect people with nature in Xuan Lien, Thuong Xuan district, Thanh Hoa province. Boasting a dense biodiversity, the area is also significant to the life and cultural identity of the Thai ethnic community in the west of Thanh Hoa.

Wilfried Eckstein, Director of the Goethe-Institut, said the ECO FILM Production project is an initiative of the Goethe-Institut to foster collaboration between civil society organisations in Vietnam and documentary filmmakers in telling stories of sustainable development through documentaries.

The screening also featured a conversation with the project-involved organisations and filmmakers as well as a behind-the-scenes display to give the interested public a better overview of the stories and their messages

VNA