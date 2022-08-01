Doan Thu Thuy crowned Miss Fitness Vietnam 2022

Miss Fitness Vietnam 2022, Doan Thu Thuy

The first and second runners-up went to Le Phuong Thao and Chu Thi Anh.



The organization board also presented other minor titles, including Miss Talent to Chu Le Vi Anh, Miss Bodybuilding to Chu Thi Anh, Beauty With A Purpose to Le Xuan Anh, Miss Communications to Le Phuong Thao and Miss Inspirational to Truong Thi Hoai Sang.

Miss Fitness Vietnam which is a beauty contest with a special emphasis on modern and mental beauty along with strong, athletic and toned body shapes was kicked off in January.

The members of the jury include Miss Supranational Asia 2018, Minh Tu; Miss Vietnam 2014 Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen; the third runner-up of Miss International 2015 and the 2nd runner-up Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Pham Hong Thuy Van.

The first and second runners-up go to Le Phuong Thao (R) and Chu Thi Anh (L)



Top 10 of Miss Fitness Vietnam 2022

Top five of Miss Fitness Vietnam 2022



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh