Doan Ngo Festival - traditional custom of Vietnamese people

Traditional fruits and dishes offered to ancestors on Doan Ngo Festival (Source: afamily.vn)



“Doan” means the beginning while “Ngo” is the period from 11am to 1pm. “Doan Ngo” is the time when the sun is closest to the earth.

Meanwhile, the folk name “Tet giet sau bo” comes from the old practice of catching and killing pests that harm crops.On this day, people often cook traditional dishes to offer to ancestors and pray for bumper crops, good business, and good luck in a new season. Apart from typical fruits like lychee and plum, “ruou nep” (fermented glutinous rice) is an indispensable part of this occasion.Not only in Vietnam, this festival is also celebrated in China, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, and the Republic of Korea. It is in fact an East Asian custom associated with the circulation of weather in a year.

Vietnamplus