Disciplinary warning given to musician allegedly involved in problem in Spain

Musician Ho Hoai Anh

On August 16, musician Ho Hoai Anh was present at the Vietnam National Academy of Music to provide accountability for his trip from June 17-August 6 that was not informed to the workplace.



The academy will consider imposing the next fines on the artist after receiving results from the Spanish government.

Musician Ho Hoai Anh is currently a lecturer who has taught Dan Bau (one-string zither), one of the traditional Vietnamese musical instruments, at the Vietnam National Academy of Music .

Previously, the Majorca Daily Bulletin reported that Spanish police arrested two famous Vietnamese artists for allegedly raping a 17-year-old British girl on Mallorca Island. The two artists, a 37-year-old actor and a 42-year-old musician were arrested at the hotel on June 25. They were released on bail and banned from leaving Spain. Spanish authorities confiscated their passports and asked them to wait for the decision.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh