Dinh Nhu Phuong crowned Miss Sea Island Vietnam 2022

Dinh Nhu Phuong, from the North Central coastal province of Quang Binh, was crowned Miss Sea Island Vietnam 2022 after overcoming 35 other contestants from provinces and cities in the country. 
Miss Sea Island Vietnam 2022 was launched in June with the purpose of honoring the beauty of Vietnamese women associated with the image of promoting tourism, the homeland's sea and islands, and the mission of environmental protection. 

In the interview round of the pageant’s finale, Nhu Phuong created an impression by answering the questions bilingually.

The pageant’s finale was organized at Tuan Chau International Tourist Area in Ha Long, Quang Ninh Province with the competition of 36 contestants.
By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong

