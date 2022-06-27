“Designed by Vietnam 2022” contest launched

Vietnam Design Group and Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies under the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism co-held the contest to increase the value of Vietnamese products and goods through design competence towards the brand-name development of “Designed by Vietnam” in the international market.
Under the guidance of the influential designers in five fields of communication design, clothing design, décor and Object design, living design and public design, the participants will have the opportunity for connectivity and cooperation to create application products having high design value.
The time for receiving competition documents will be starting from July 1 to the end of August 31.
The selected works qualifying TOP25+5 will be showcased at Vietnam Design Week 2022 and the award ceremony is expected to take place in the capital city of Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City from November 5 to November 11.
