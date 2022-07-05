Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong



This morning, regarding the case of actor Hong Dang and musician Ho Hoai Anh recently in Spain, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said, this incident is still a question. Currently, there is no new information, but these two people are still out on bail, and no charges have been filed while local and international media have also exploited the case-related information.

He revealed that as of the morning of July 4, there is still no new information. The two are still out on bail, waiting to see a judge and their lawyers will handle legal matters. The Embassy has sent men for legal assistance, said Deputy Minister Ta Quang Dong.

Regarding the opinion of these two artists going abroad without permission,

Deputy Minister Ta Quang Dong said that not only officials of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism but all staff in ministries and agencies, civil servants, and public employees are managed according to law. They must seek permission from the leaders of their organization or the governing body.

He affirmed that there is no particular thing in the way that artists of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism are given priority or have special privileges. All are handled according to the law. Therefore, anyone who breaks the law will be disciplined according to the Law on Cadres and Public Officials and the Law on Public Officials promulgated as well as according to the regulations of the agency in which the person is working.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has made civil servants, public employees, and artists under its management understand that citizens must obey the law of Vietnam and must comply with the law of the host country during business trips or vacations abroad.

As a result, all people against the laws of Vietnam and the laws of the host countries will be handled according to regulations. For the two artists, Spain authorities have not yet reached a conclusion, so the Ministry is waiting for the conclusion to handle the next steps, said Deputy Minister Ta Quang Dong.

Before, on July 1, the Majorca Daily Bulletin reported that Spanish police arrested two famous Vietnamese artists for allegedly raping a 17-year-old British girl on Mallorca island. The two men are actor Hong Dang and musician Ho Hoai Anh.





By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan