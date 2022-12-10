“Day of Pho” 2022 opens in Nam Dinh

The gala themed “Convergence of quintessence” marks the "Day of Pho".

A series of diverse activities will be organized during the “Day of Pho”, such as the “Pho and artisans” program for foreign female ambassadors and ambassadors’ wives with the participation of culinary artisan Hoang Minh Hien; a festival of Pho taking place in Van Cu village starting on December 9, a gala dinner welcoming the “ Day of Pho” that will be held at Vi Hoang hotel on December 12



Visitors will have a chance to enjoy various types of Pho from different localities, such as Hanoi’s pho, Gia Lai Province’s Hai to Pho, duck Pho of Lang Son, Ngoc Linh ginseng Pho, corn Pho of the H’mong ethnic people.

All proceeds from the sale of tickets will be donated to a fund called “Xe pho yeu thuong” (Love bus of Pho) supporting families of children with cerebral palsy in Nam Dinh City on December 12.

The annual charitable program offered thousands of bowls of Pho to local people in Bombo village and Binh Minh commune in Binh Phuoc Province, Ban Ma border area in Nghe An Province, Thieng Lieng islet commune in HCMC’s Can Gio District; and 17,000 bowls of Pho to medical workers and patients during the Covid-19 pandemic last year;

This year’s “Love bus of Pho” program will give bowls of Pho to children with cerebral palsy and their families in Nam Dinh Province on December 12, poor kids in Thanh Hoa Province’s Lam Kinh on December 18 and homeless people in HCMC on December 24.

The event is organized by the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper in coordination with the Vietnam Culinary Culture Association, the People’s Committee of Nam Dinh Province, the Department of Cultural Diplomacy and UNESCO, the Department of Press and Information under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the World and Vietnam newspaper. The Pho show will run until December 12.

Vietnam officially recognized December 12 as its annual ‘Day of Pho’ in 2018.

A stall displaying corn Pho of the H’mong ethnic people Foreign visitors enjoy Pho at the gala.



By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh