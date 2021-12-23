“Dad, I’m sorry” wins top prizes at Golden Kite Awards 2020

The film won the Golden Kite Awards for feature movie. Tuan Tran and Diep The Vinh were honored with the titles of “Best Actor “and “Best cameraman” respectively.



"Bo Gia” (Dad, I’m sorry) previously got the Silver Lotus prize at the 22nd Vietnam Film Festival award ceremony in November.

The comedy-drama film produced by Tran Thanh and HKFilm Galaxy Studio has set a revenue record of more than VND 420 billion (nearly $18 million). It based on the web series of the same name on YouTube tells about the life of an elderly xe om (motorbike taxi) driver, Ba Sang (Tran Thanh) whose heart is too big for his own good and the soul of small-alley Saigon life.

Poster of the movie Bo Gia (Dad, I’m sorry)

The "Best Screenplay Award" was presented to Ta Nguyen Hiep, Nguyen Quang Huy, Banh Quang Minh Nhat for the film "Trai Tim Quai Vat" (The monster’s heart).

Bao Nhan and Nam Cito won the title of “Best Director”, and Kaity Nguyen got the prize of “Best Actress) for the film "Gai Gia Lam Chieu 5" (The Royal Bride 5).

In the category of TV film, the Vietnam Television Film Production Center took the Golden Kite Award and Manh Truong received the “Best Actor” for the film "Ho So Ca Sau" about the relationship between family members directed by Nguyen Mai Hien.

Luong Thu Trang won the “Best Actress” in the TV series “Huong Duong Nguoc Nang” (The sunflower on the opposite side of the sun).

Winners of the “Best Supporting Actress” and “Best Supporting Actor” awards went to Thanh Son and Tuyet Huong.

The Golden Kite Awards were also presented to directors Tran Thi Ha Trang for the film “Mot coi di ve” (My own lonely world), Ha Xuan Truong for the work “Treating blood vessel blockage by irradiation”, and Meritorious Artist Phung Van Ha for the cartoon “The legendary of magic sword” in the categories of Short Film, Scientific Film and Animated Movie respectively.

Due to the pandemic, the award ceremony of the Golden Kite Awards 2020 was organized in the end of this year instead of the middle of March as usual to celebrate the Vietnam Cinema Day (March 15). The film fest received 141 submissions, including 12 feature films, 16 TV films, 60 documentary films, 12 scientific films, 20 animated movies, 18 short films and three research projects on cinematic theory and criticism.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh