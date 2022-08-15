Da Lat to build dossier for becoming UNESCO creative city of music

The network, founded in 2004, aims to enhance cooperation among cities internationally recognised, with creativity considered a strategic factor of sustainable development. Its membership has reached 246 at present. In 2019, the capital city of Hanoi became a member of the network in the field of design.

According to Ton Thien San, Chairman of the Da Lat People’s Committee, for the membership, the city has evaluated its current conditions, potential, strength and advantages in the seven sectors of craft-folk arts, media arts, cinema, design, gastronomy, culture, and music.Finally, music has been chosen as a field with outstanding potential and a highlight of cultural and artistic creation, forming a strong driving force for the city’s sustainable socio-economic development.The date for the submission of the dossier is April 2023, part of the activities marking the city’s 130th founding anniversary (1893-2023).