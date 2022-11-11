Da Lat Flower Festival 2022 takes place between November, December

At the conference

Speaking at the press conference of the event which was held on November 10, the People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong announced that the festival will include nine main programs and a series of sideline activities, including an event promoting local tea and silk industry of Bao Loc Town, an exhibition of local and international ornamental plants, a fashion show with silk designs and products, a display titled “The Central Highlands heaven”, an art performance welcoming the New Year 2023.



There will be a conference on resolution 23- NQ/TW dated October 1, 2022 of the Politburo on socio-economic development and ensuring national defense and security in the Central Highlands region by 2030 with a vision until 2045.



A huge volume of flowers will be planted along the main city streets during the festival.

This year’s flower show will also see festive activities, such as a street carnival, a street introducing tea, coffee, wine and specialties of Da Lat city, a hot-air balloon festival, a fair of flowers and vegetables, international trade fair, scientific seminar and cultural exchange between Da Lat City and Korea’s Chuncheon City.

Held every two years, Da Lat Flower Festival aims to highlight the beauty of the city’s flowers and honor growers, boost the local flower industry and acts as a center for local and international flower lovers and growers to interact and exchange experiences as well as promote the provincial tourism industry.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh