Culture, Sports ,Tourism Week marks 25 years of District 7’s establishment

Permanent Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee L Hoa Binh (C) and deputies cut ribbon at opening ceremony of the week.

The event aims to promote cultural tradition and the people of District 7 to visitors and exploit tourism potentials of the district to attract tourists, said Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 7 Tran Quoc Xuan.



The highlight of the event is a close combination of culture, sports and tourism activities, honoring types of Vietnamese traditional culture and urging people to follow President Ho Chi Minh's example by exercising every day

The event also promotes the district’s tourism and presents Phu My Hung that has been recognized as a model urban area of Southeast Asia with the total area of surface water of 856 hectares and advantages for water transportation.

City's leaders attended the event. An art performance at the event



By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh