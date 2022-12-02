Cultural exchange helps tighten Vietnam - Hungary relations

Participants take a photo at the gala dinner and Hungarian traditional musical instrument concert program on December 1 evening (Photo: VNA)



Addressing a gala dinner and Hungarian traditional musical instrument concert programme, one of the main events of the festival in the city on December 1 evening, the diplomat said that this is the largest diplomatic event held by the agency this year to popularize heritage and traditions of the central European country.

The festival kick-started from November 21 with a training course for young chefs of HCMC.A Hungarian film week from November 25-29 screened five Hungarian movies and animations. Meanwhile, a charity programme took place in parallel with the film week to raise funds for the Association for the Support of Handicapped and Orphans in HCMC.A photo exhibition from November 29- December 4 is displaying 46 photos that won awards at the photo contest “365 Hungary” of Hungary, introducing architectural, cultural and natural heritage of the country to Vietnamese friends.The Hungarian consul thanked Vietnamese partners for their support for the series of cultural events, expressing her belief that the Hungary – Vietnam relations will become stronger in the future.Hungary is now one of the leading important partners of Vietnam in Central - Eastern Europe.

