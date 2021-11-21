Cultural development strategy until 2030 approved





Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has signed Decision No.1909/QD-TTg approving a cultural development strategy until 2030 (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)

The strategy aims to comprehensively develop the culture and people of Vietnam in accordance with trend and requirements of the fourth Industrial Revolution and impacts of natural disasters, epidemics and crises, among others.

It strives to build a healthy cultural environment across all spheres, thereby improving people’s spiritual life, gradually reducing the gap in cultural enjoyment between those live in urban and rural areas, policy beneficiaries and the vulnerable; and paying heed to cultural development in ethnic minority groups.

The strategy is to complete the market mechanism in the cultural sector in keeping with the socialist-oriented market economy. Priority will be given to some cultural industries with potential and strengths. In addition, it is hoped to devise breakthrough mechanisms to attract talents and mobilise sources for cultural and human development.

It sets a target that by 2030, all provincial administrative units have three types of cultural institutions: cultural or culture-art centre, museum and library by 2030; and all units at district and communal levels have culture-sport centre.

The strategy strives to have at least 95 percent of national special relic sites and about 70 percent of national ones restored and upgraded. At least five heritage sites will receive UNESCO recognition.

Efforts will be made to ensure a minimum of 75 percent of residents in remote, mountainous and border regions and island, along with 80 percent of ethnic people can enjoy and take part in cultural activities and gain access to national and regional radio and television channels.

Some 10-15 culture-art research studies will be released and cultural industry revenues are expected to contribute 7 percent to the gross domestic product each year.