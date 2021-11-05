Cultural, art and sport activities resumed

Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sport Mai Ba Hung

Answering the questions asked by the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sport Mai Ba Hung said that the municipal People’s Committee has issued three among five safety standards for the organizing of activities in the fields of festival, cultural and sport events, sporting training activities, reading, art performances, photography, fine arts and museum.



The safe criteria for discos, dancing clubs and game parlors have not been launched and put under adjustment in accordance with the new normal state.

He noted that HCMC is at the Covid-19 alert level 2. All gatherings and other events attracting huge crowds of people must be clearly defined their locations that are placed under alert levels of red, orange and yellow zones.

The safety assessment for activities includes restrictions on group size for social gatherings and numbers of attendees. Besides, people should carefully participate in cultural, art and sport activities due to the complicated situation of the pandemic.

Sporting training activities in health clubs and fitness centers have resumed about 50-60 percent compared to normal days before the 4th epidemic outbreak. Other sectors have also seen small participants because of Covid-19 regulations, such as fully vaccination, receiving one dose of vaccine at least 14 days, negative test result for Covid-19 , keeping a safe distance.

HCMC Book Street

At present, most of cultural, art and sport activities have been allowed to resume while karaoke parlos, discos, dancing clubs, game parlors and cinemas are still waiting for approval.

The Department of Culture and Sport has just proposed the municipal People’s Committee to allow the HCMC Young Physicians Association to organize a program introducing exercises to help people protect themselves against Covid-19. The event is expected to be organized in front of the HCMC Opera House on November 7.

On November 15, the opening ceremony of the National futsal tournaments will be held at the Thai Son Nam stadium in District 8.

The Nam Ky Khoi Nghia bike race course is planned to take place on November 20-21 in Can Gio District.

The People’s Committee of HCMC has delegated functional departments to prepare for festivals and cultural events on the upcoming Lunar New Year 2022, including Nguyen Hue Flower Street, art performances, sport competitions, and HCMC Marathon 2022.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh