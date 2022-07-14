Cultural activities mark 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day

An art program that is part of events themed Ban Hung Ca Bat Diet ( Immortal epic song) will be organized in the mountainous district of Anh Son in the north central coastal province of Nghe An on July 23.



The performance featuring popular revolutionary songs aims to pay tribute to war veterans, wounded soldiers and martyrs for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national liberation and reconstruction.

The program jointly organized by the Performing Arts Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Vietnam National Music Song and Dance Theater will be broadcast live on VTV channels.

An exhibition presenting movements and activities caring for people credited with meritorious service to the country will be also held at Vietnam Exhibition Center for Culture and Art in Hanoi on July 24-27 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh