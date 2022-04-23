Cuc Phuong Jungle Week to be opened at end of April

Cuc Phuong Jungle Week will be opened from April 29.



The Northern province of Ninh Binh will launch many arts and cultural activities, sports events, traditional folk games and exhibitions to introduce and promote the traditional cultural products of ethnic minorities and typical local products.

Director of Cuc Phuong Tourism Service Joint Stock Company Le Quoc Thinh said that the Muong ethnic cultural space is a place to display, collect and store souvenirs and tools related to daily activities and production through the generations.Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quan Nho District Hoang Quoc Tiep said that the mountainous district is located at an important traffic hub connecting the Northwest region with the Northern and Central plain areas where has many famous landscapes, historical and cultural relics such as Van Trinh cave, Yen Quang lake, Dong Chuong lake, Cuc Phuong hot mineral water, Muong ethnic culture, local products and so on, especially the Cuc Phuong National Park , which is a famous tourist destination in Vietnam and the world, reserve species of rare flora and fauna and cultural relics.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong