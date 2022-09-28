Cu Chi needs to strengthen connection between tourism and relics

The supervision delegation visits Cu Chi Tunnels

The supervision delegation was led by Deputy Head of the Department of Culture and Society of the HCMC People’s Council, Nguyen Minh Nhut with the participation of Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, Tran The Thuan.



The delegation made a field survey of Cu Chi Tunnels and Mot Thoang Vietnam (a glimpse of Vietnam) craft village; and recognized proposals on promoting and developing tours associated with cultural and historical relics of the district, including reviving daily activities of local people and fighting spirits of guerillas in Cu Chi District , the construction progress of the locality.

The supervision delegation visits Mot Thoang Vietnam (a glimpse of Vietnam) craft village

Deputy Head of the Department of Culture and Society of the HCMC People’s Council, Nguyen Minh Nhut said that in order to develop cultural products and spaces of Cu Chi District associated with tourism, the district needs the support of competent departments in planning and implementing legal procedures to exploit sources of socialization.

In addition, Cu Chi must develop waterway and road transport systems, activities of relics, historical sites, craft villages, and traditional historical and cultural spaces through types of tourism, he added.

At the Liberation Village in Cu Chi Tunnel Making Banh Trang (rice paper cake)





By Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh