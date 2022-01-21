Crosscut Asia Delicious! Online Film Festival presents Asian movies

Originally launched as a section of TIFF in 2014, Crosscut Asia showcased diverse Asian cinema with a focus on specific Asian countries, directors, or themes for six years until 2019. It now returns in a special online version with two programs, Crosscut Asia special edition featuring "delicious" films from Asia, and Encore! Crosscut Asia streaming a total of thirteen titles for free.



The film festival is themed around food. The Crosscut Asia special edition featuring "delicious" films from Asia section features seven films, including "Wanton Mee", by Singaporean director Eric Khoo, whose films are screened regularly at international film festivals, Jay Abello's romantic comedy "Namets! (Yummy!)", which showcases the visually delightful cuisine of the Philippine island of Negros, and "Aruna & Her Palate", an Indonesian food-themed road movie by Edwin, the acclaimed director who won the Golden Leopard at the 2021 Locarno International Film Festival.

Encore! Crosscut Asia brings together a selection of 13 films that attracted great acclaim when previously screened at the Crosscut Asia section at TIFF.



All movies will be presented with Japanese, English and Vietnamese subtitles.







By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh