Cooperative project promotes Vietnamese Hat Boi

A performance of Vietnamese Hat Boi

“Types of Characters in Vietnamese Hat Boi (Vietnamese opera): A Quick Guide” is a cooperative project between the Hieu Van Ngu (CultureFish) group and the International Information and Networking Center for Intangible Cultural Heritage in the Asia-Pacific Region under the auspices of UNESCO (ICHCAP), promoting the beauty of this kind of art with an archive of 15 typical characters of Hat Boi performed by Meritorious Artists of Huu Danh, Linh Phuoc, Linh Hien, Thanh Trang and artists namely Bao Chau, Hoang Tuan, Thanh Binh, Dong Ho, Ha Tri Nhon, Kieu My and Anh Thi.

The project includes stories and infographics introducing history, characteristics, and ways for enjoying the art form.

Launched in September, Culture Fish is a project that evokes the beauty of Vietnamese art in the hearts of young audiences. The Culture Fish group has currently eight members who are working in various fields but having a passion for culture. The “Culture Fish” focuses on presenting and promoting cultural values through programs, workshops and exhibitions to create a value for the community and those who directly carry out every project.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh