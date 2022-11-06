Miss Tourism Mekong Delta 2022 honors the beauty of Vietnamese women in the region ( Photo: SGGP)



The Miss Tourism Mekong 2022 will have typical values of tourism in the new normal period including river tourism, heritage tourism, and green tourism. This contest has been held for the first time.

The Miss Tourism Mekong Delta 2022 is a contest honoring the beauty of Vietnamese women associated with the image of rivers in the Southwest region. The audience will enjoy the natural beauty, precious products, relics and landscapes in the Mekong Delta region through the contest.

Designer Si Hoang said that pretty girls will compete with each other in the contest about tourism in the Mekong Delta region, relics, landscape, history, culture, people, local cuisine and above all solutions to develop regional tourism after the Covid-19 epidemic in addition to showing off their physical beauty.

The final night is expected to be held on December 6 in the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang’s Rach Gia City. The winner will receive a prize of VND2 billion while the first runner-up will be awarded a prize of VND1 billion and the second runner-up will get a prize of VND500 million.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Anh Quan