Cong Tri honoured as on-the-rise fashion designer by Hollywood Reporter magazine

Chelsea Scott-Blackhall, Nguyen Cong Tri and Mai Atafo (from left to right). Photo: hollywoodreporter.com

Three designers that are favoured by Hollywood’s red carpets are Singapore-based Chelsea Scott-Blackhaill, Vietnam-based Nguyen Cong Tri and Lagos-based Mai Atafo.

“Before launching his label in 2009, self-taught designer Nguyen Cong Tri already was a favourite of Vietnam’s celebrities. His entrée stateside arrived when Rihanna and Katy Perry embraced his inventive silhouettes, dramatic draping and intricate cutouts, with Perry enlisting Nguyen to create costumes for her 2017 Witness tour,” wrote Hollywood Reporter.

Tri debuted at New York Fashion Week in January 2019. A month later, Kate Bosworth wore a ripped-from-the-runway canary yellow and crystal-embellished gown to the Vanity Fair Oscar party, it said.

Katy Perry has worn 9 outfits designed by Nguyen Cong Tri between 2017-2019. (Photo courtesy of Nguyen Cong Tri)

Over the past two years, Cong Tri’s A-list moments have grown exponentially to include Beyoncé, styled by Zerina Akers, in gilded ruched velvet at the Lion King premiere and Charlize Theron, with Leslie Fremar, in an ornamented sheer blouse on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, according to Hollywoodreporter.com.

Actress Kelly Marie Tran wore Cong Tri’s design twice during her Raya and Last Dragon promotion tour.

As many as 100 Hollywood actresses have selected his outfits including Katy Perry, Rebecca Ferguson, Jenifer Hudson and Camila Cabello.

Vietnamplus