Concerts marking Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2022 held in HCMC

Music lovers will have a chance to enjoy the late musician’s popular songs performed by singers, namely Cam Van, Trinh Vinh Trinh, Ho Trung Dung, Le Hieu, Bui Lan Huong, rapper Wowy, saxophonist An Tran and others.



Additionally, other community music shows marking Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2022, the first of its kind that will take place with various activities from April 15 to May 1 will be also organized at the city’s Pedestrian Street, including a music performance for children on April 19, a concert of film music on April 21 with the participation of singers of Phuong Thanh, Phan Manh Quynh, Pham Anh Khoa, Phan Le Ai Phuong and more.

The events are co-organized by the HCMC Department of Information and Communications, and HAG Entertainment, the producer of The Show Vietnam program.

An opening ceremony of the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2022 will be held April 19 on Nguyen Hue Street on April 19. An online book festival will be held at Website book365.vn from April 19 to May 20. On this occasion, the HCMC People’s Committee will host a book fair on Nguyen Hue street from April 19 to 24

Singer Cam Van Le Hieu, Bui Lan Huong and Wowy saxophonist An Tran





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh