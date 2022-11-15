Concert to celebrate 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Austria diplomatic ties

At the press conference to announce the concert. (Photo: VNA)



Titled MUSIK AUS WIEN “MOZART & STRAUSS”, the event will be organised by the Austrian Embassy in Vietnam in cooperation with the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO).

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Austrian Ambassador Hans-Peter Glanzer noted that there have been positive developments in the relationship between the two countries, especially in economy as reflected through significant trade volume and the increasing number of Austrian investors in the Southeast Asian nation.



The embassy will roll out more activities in the time ahead to boost the bilateral cooperation, especially in culture and economy, helping to promote the Vietnamese market among Austrian businesses, the diplomat said.

The VNSO will be joined by Rainer Honeck, the concertmaster of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as singers Marta Poliszot (Soprano) and Adrian Eröd (Baritone; from the Vienna State Opera), heard a press conference held by the embassy in Hanoi on November 15.They will perform numerous compositions by Wolfgang A. Mozart, Johann Strauss's son Josef Strauss, as well as Emmerich Kálmán.As leader of the Wiener Virtuosen, the Wiener Streichersolisten, the Ensemble Wien and the Vienna-Berlin Chamber Orchestra, Honeck is also a prolific chamber musician, appearing on numerous studio and broadcast radio recordings.He has performed as a conductor in recent years, with the Malmo Symphony Orchestra in Sweden, the Yomiuri Symphony Orchestra and Kioi Sinfonietta in Tokyo, among others.Eröd is a great favourite of public and press at his base, the Vienna State Opera, with his tremendous diversity, whether as Figaro in Rossini’s Barber of Seville, as Valentin in Gounod’s Faust, as Britten’s Billy Budd, or as Lescaut in Massenet’s Manon.Poliszot has a beautiful, sonorous lyrical coloratura soprano voice and wonderful physical abilities.Jowita Dziedzic, theatre critic for Gazeta Wyborcza, wrote: “On the state she is like a fish in water; her movements are full of grace, and her voice flawless.”

