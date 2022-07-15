Concert commemorating war invalids, martyrs day held on Con Dao Island

A concert commemorating war invalids, martyrs day is held on Con Dao Island in 2020.

The concert which will be divided into four parts aims to commemorate and express deep gratitude to the heroes, fallen soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the independence and freedom of the nation on the islands that is also known as the holy land.



The program will present to audiences popular revolutionary songs, such as "Biet on chi Vo Thi Sau" (Grateful to Heroine Vo Thi Sau), a song in memory of the southern young heroine Vo Thi Sau, who died for her country when she was only at 16; "Bai ca hy vong" (A song of hope), "Thanh pho cua nhung huyen thoai" (The city of legends), "Nu cuoi Viet Nam" (Vietnam smile), especially performances of Don ca tai tu Nam Bo (Southern amateur music).

Musical works will be performed by People’s Artists of Ta Minh Tam, Trong Huu, Ut Ty; Meritorious Artists of Phuong Hang and Duy Kim, artists namely Van Mon, Hoang Kha, Truong Giang, singers of Dong Nhi, Hien Thuc, Ho Trung Dung, Quoc Dai, Thanh Su.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh