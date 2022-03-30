Concert commemorating musician Trinh Cong Son to come in April

Music lovers will have a chance to enjoy the late musician’s popular songs performed by singers, namely Ha Le, Hien Thuc, Tan Son, Ha Vi, and Duyen Quynh.



Actors including Avin Lu, Lan Thy, Samuel An, Nakatani Akari, and director Phan Gia Nhat Linh who participated in the movie, "Trinh and I" portraying the life of legendary Vietnamese musician will also take part in the music show. The film is expected to release in April.

Vietnamese musician Trinh Cong Son was honored on a doodle on google.com on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary in 2019.

A scene in the movie, "Trinh and I"

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh