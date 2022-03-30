  1. Culture/art

Concert commemorating musician Trinh Cong Son to come in April

SGGP
A music performance marking the 21st death anniversary of musician Trinh Cong Son, one of Vietnam’s most famous and beloved song writers will be held at HCMC Book Street at 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm on April 1.
Concert commemorating musician Trinh Cong Son to come in April ảnh 1
Music lovers will have a chance to enjoy the late musician’s popular songs performed by singers, namely Ha Le, Hien Thuc, Tan Son, Ha Vi, and Duyen Quynh.
Actors including Avin Lu, Lan Thy, Samuel An, Nakatani Akari, and director Phan Gia Nhat Linh who participated in the movie, "Trinh and I" portraying the life of legendary Vietnamese musician will also take part in the music show. The film is expected to release in April.
Vietnamese musician Trinh Cong Son was honored on a doodle on google.com on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary in 2019.
Concert commemorating musician Trinh Cong Son to come in April ảnh 2 A scene in the movie, "Trinh and I"

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more