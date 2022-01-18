Commemoration ceremony honoring traditional flower-growing craft held in Sa Dec

Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Sa Dec City, Vo Thi Binh (R) speaks at the ceremony.

Sa Dec has more than 690 hectares of flower-growing land with 2,300 households specialized in growing flowers and ornamental plants. The city is one of flower centers of the Mekong Delta region, creating job for ten thousands of local people.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Sa Dec City, Vo Thi Binh said that the ceremony aims to pay tribute to the ancestors and patrons of the traditional flower-growing craft that was over a hundred years ago, affirm the traditional values, promote Sa Dec’s potential values and the city’s images.

The People’s Committee of Sa Dec City has promptly completed its general planning to be recognized as the first class city under Dong Thap Province by 2030 and a worth-living city of the region.

The third commemoration ceremony is expected to be organized the Sa Dec Rose Field in Sa Dec City’s Tan Quy Dong Ward in 2023.

Offering flowers to the ancestors and patrons of the traditional flower-growing craft Offering cups of tea to the ancestors and patrons of the traditional flower-growing craft

By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh