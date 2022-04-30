Colorful kites fill Da Nang sky on national holidays

The kite festival attracted the participation of more than 50 colorful kites in various shapes such as Nemo fish, an octopus, angry bird, a seal, pikachu and more from kite clubs of Da Nang, HCMC, and other localities.



Mr. Vo Hong Phuong, a member of a kite club of HCMC said that he has participated in the kite festival in Da Nang since 2021. Long sandy beaches with beautiful sunny weather in Da Nang City are much appreciated and favorable for kite flying performance.

Here are some photos of colorful kite performances at the festival:

The kite festival opens in Da Nang City from April 29-May 1. Kites in various shapes such as Nemo fish, an octopus, angry bird, a seal, pikachu

flying in the sky Many visitors and local people flock to the beach to enjoy kite flying performances.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Kim Khanh