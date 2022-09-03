“Coffee tour in the city” calls for giving books to disadvantaged children

The “Coffee tour in the city”, a community program becomes one of the most favorite venues of young people in HCMC.

Ms. Pham Thi Thu Thuy, 28, of District 10 said that she has enjoyed music performances on Nguyen Hue walking street and in front of the municipal Opera House. But it is the first time she enjoyed a concert and drank coffee in front of the Saigon Central Post Office. The event offers a chance for people to meet and connect with each other at the weekend.



Mr. Nguyen Minh Tuan,31, of Binh Thanh District said that after one year of the Covid-19 pandemic, many activities have been allowed to resume while residents return to normal life. It was the first time that he and his friends an interesting experience drinking coffee from various growing regions of Son La, Dien Bien, Cau Dat and Khe Sanh and listening to music at a public area.



The “Coffee tour in the city” has been launched for over one month with the support of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, the People’s Committee of District 1 and the Saigon Central Post Office. It has attracted thousands of people who came to enjoy free coffee, listen to music and ways to brew coffee. Perhaps for the first time, local people and visitors enjoy coffee drinking in a heritage space with a performance of classic guitar and violin, said Ms. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tham, a representative of the program.



In addition, the “Coffee tour in the City” program also launched the “One Book - One Coffee” project collecting books to donate to children in remote areas in the country at the end of this year.

People can hand over a book to receive a cup of coffee at free of charge. The “Give book get free coffee" program is expected to collect books and send them to disadvantaged children as well as spread the reading culture in poor areas.







By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh