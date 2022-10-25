Photo: Dan Thuy

The Coffeerary Exhibition with the theme Home Coffee is a coffee exhibition event to be organized by the Coffeerary Magazine on December 17 and 18.

The Coffeerary Exhibition's Home Coffee exhibition is expected to have 58 booths, with the participation of foreign diplomatic missions in Vietnam. The Reunification Palace's campus will be decorated with coffee trees brought from many coffee farms and fields in many regions of Vietnam.

With the theme of Home Coffee, the Coffeerary Exhibition organizer will hold four contests including three for lovers of craft coffee at home and the other for coffee companies with well-known brand names.

Previously, the Coffee tour in the city was the first series of community events organized by the Coffeerary at Saigon Central Post Office from July 31 to the present.

Every Sunday morning, young people can participate in many free activities comprising experience making handmade coffee, enjoying of cold brew coffee and other coffees and donating of books for children and youth in remote areas with the project One Book One Coffee - Exchange books for coffee cups.

Vietnam is one of the world’s largest coffee producers and exporters.

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Dan Thuy