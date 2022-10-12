Classical ballet Giselle returns to HCMC

Giselle on stage (Photo: hanoigrapevine.com)



The two-act Giselle was written by French dramatist and novelist Theophile Gautier and playwright Jules-Henri Vernoy de Saint-Georges.

The ballet tells the story of a young peasant girl, Giselle, who dies of a broken heart after discovering her lover, Albert, is engaged to another woman and deceives her. The Wilis, a group of ghostly spirits of girls who die from a broken heart and have the ability to control men and make them dance until they die, targets Albert, but Giselle defends him with the power of her great love.The ballet was first performed by the Paris Opera Ballet in 1841.The upcoming performance of Giselle in HCMC is directed by French dancer and choreographer Chloe Glemot and Japanese dancer Yuki Ohmori.Dancers Do Hoang Khang Ninh and Ho Phi Diep will play the leading roles of Giselle and Albert, respectively.Earlier, the ballet had been staged by dancers and musicians from the HBSO in 2018 and 2019, receiving enthusiastic applauses from the audience.

Vietnamplus