Circus, music drama for children to be held in HCMC



The show will present to kids 17 attractive and exciting items of dancing performances, and others of circus trainers with animals, including dogs, cats, monkeys and pythons, and amazing acrobat performances

The organization board also offers hundreds of tickets for the show to children of officers and workers, and disadvantaged kids in the city.



The event organized by the Vietnam Circus Arts and Vaudeville Secondary School is slated to be held in provinces and cities nationwide, such as in Ba Ria-Vung Tau on October 20-23, Dong Nai Province’s Bien Hoa city on October 27-31.

Some images of the show:

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh