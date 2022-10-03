  1. Culture/art

Circus, music drama for children to be held in HCMC

A circus and a musical drama for children themed “Forest dance” featuring nearly 40 talented artists who won many prestigious awards at international circus festivals will be held at the Hoa Binh Theater in HCMC on October 13-16.
The show will present to kids 17 attractive and exciting items of dancing performances, and others of circus trainers with animals, including dogs, cats, monkeys and pythons, and amazing acrobat performances.
The organization board also offers hundreds of tickets for the show to children of officers and workers, and disadvantaged kids in the city.
The event organized by the Vietnam Circus Arts and Vaudeville Secondary School is slated to be held in provinces and cities nationwide, such as in Ba Ria-Vung Tau on October 20-23, Dong Nai Province’s Bien Hoa city on October 27-31.
Some images of the show:
By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

