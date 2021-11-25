Children’s paintings honor Covid-19 frontline forces

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

The display presents 63 paintings honored the frontline forces including medical workers, local officials, armed forces personnel, and volunteers who have performed Covid-19 prevention and control activities and helped people affected by the disease.



The exhibition is a chance for children to express their gratitude to the forces that have overcome difficulties and challenges to control the Covid-19 pandemic and prevent the spread of the virus. The exhibition will run until November 28.

The HCMC Book Street has reopened for visitors since October 9 after more than four months of closure to contain the spread of the pandemic in the city.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh